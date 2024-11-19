Stock Market Holiday On Election Day: Are BSE And NSE Closed On Wednesday, November 20?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exhance (BSE) will remain closed on Wednesday (Nov. 20) on account of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. There will be no action in the markets, including the equity segment, equity derivative segment, as well as SLB segment.

The election stock market holiday comes close on the heels of a long weekend as markets were closed on Nov. 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday), followed by the weekend closures on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

All the 288 assembly seats in the state will go into polls in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. Polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. On the day of voting, there will be a dry day in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra.