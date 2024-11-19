Stock Market Holiday On Election Day: Are BSE And NSE Closed On Wednesday, November 20?
Maharashtra Elections 2024: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exhance (BSE) will remain closed on Wednesday (Nov. 20) on account of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. There will be no action in the markets, including the equity segment, equity derivative segment, as well as SLB segment.
The election stock market holiday comes close on the heels of a long weekend as markets were closed on Nov. 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday), followed by the weekend closures on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.
All the 288 assembly seats in the state will go into polls in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. Polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. On the day of voting, there will be a dry day in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra.
Remaining Stock Market Holidays This Year
The stock market now has one holiday left for the remainder of this year.
Christmas – Dec. 25, 2024.
In November, the stock market was closed for three extra days apart from the regular weekend holidays. This means that the markets will be closed for 12 days in November, which has five Saturdays and four Sundays.
Stock Market Trading and Holiday Schedule
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). Market timings of the equities segment are as given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 a.m.
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 a.m.
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 03:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 03:40 p.m. hrs and 04:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 a.m. to 09:00 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting And Results Date
The Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, 2024. The counting of the votes will be done on November 23, 2024 which will decide the results of the elections.
The polls will see a direct contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti Alliance. The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).