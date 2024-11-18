Dry Days In Mumbai, Other Cities On These Dates Due To Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra will see four dry days this week due to the state Assembly elections.
As Maharashtra is gearing up for voting in the assembly elections on Nov. 20, Mumbai and other cities across the state will see four dry days this week. As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, there will be restrictions on sale of liquor starting from Nov. 18 to ensure smooth conduct of polling.
Dry days are the days when there is a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor at shops or restaurants. These restrictions are generally imposed on special occasions and during specific events by the central and state governments as well as local authorities.
Earlier this month, Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra witnessed a dry day on Nov. 12 on account of Karthik Ekadashi.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dry Day Dates
Here is a list of all the dry days Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities are set to witness due to the assembly elections.
Nov. 18: Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra will see a dry day, where liquor sale will be banned after 6 p.m.
Nov. 19: Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities will see a complete ban on the sale of alcohol a day ahead of voting.
Nov. 20: On the day of voting, there will be a dry day in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.
Nov. 23: Liquor sale will be banned on this day due to the counting of votes.
As a general practice, states ban liquor sales on election and counting days to prevent disruption in the processes.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis To Nana Patole — Check Key Mahayuti Vs. MVA Battles
Paid Holiday For Employees
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already announced a paid leave for all employees working within the Mumbai area on Nov. 20. The state government has also declared a public holiday on this day. This means that schools, offices, banks and other places will remain shut in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, emergency services like ambulances will be available.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
All the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will go into polls in a single phase on Nov. 20. The results will be declared on Nov. 23. The state is witnessing a direct fight between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances.
As per the ECI data, as many as 9,70,25,119 voters will exercise their franchise in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.