Dry Days In Mumbai, Other Cities On These Dates Due To Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

As Maharashtra is gearing up for voting in the assembly elections on Nov. 20, Mumbai and other cities across the state will see four dry days this week. As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, there will be restrictions on sale of liquor starting from Nov. 18 to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

Dry days are the days when there is a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor at shops or restaurants. These restrictions are generally imposed on special occasions and during specific events by the central and state governments as well as local authorities.

Earlier this month, Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra witnessed a dry day on Nov. 12 on account of Karthik Ekadashi.