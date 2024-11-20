Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Sachin Tendulkar, NCP's Zeeshan Siddhiqui Cast Ballot
Maharashtra Election Voting 2024 Live: Bollywood At The Polls
Actors Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal and director Kabir Khan have exercised their right to vote in the polls today.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Live: A Snapshot
#Maharashtra is set to vote in state elections with 4,136 candidates going to polls. #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) November 20, 2024
For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/by4FF5o0Ew pic.twitter.com/3lt71MCgJY
Maharashtra Election Voting 2024 Live: Sachin Tendulkar And Family Cast Vote
"I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," urged former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after casting his vote.
VIDEO | Maharashtra elections: Indian cricket legend and also the Election Commission of India icon Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt), his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar cast vote in Bandra West, Mumbai. Here's what he said.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024
"I would like to appeal people toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/AuKwqk4jLv
Maharashtra Election Voting 2024 Live: Zeeshan Siddhiqui Casts Ballot
Zeeshan Siddiqui, contesting for the Vandre East constituency from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), casts his vote.
Zeeshan Siddhiqui casts vote. (Image source: Screengrab/PTI)
Maharashtra Assembly Election Live: Stock Exchanges Closed For The Day
The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain closed on Wednesday on account of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.
Maharashtra Election 2024 Live: Supriya Sule Registers Vote
NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule casts her vote at a polling station in Baramati.
Supriya Sule casts her vote. (Image source: Screengrab/ANI)
Maharashtra Election Voting 2024 Live: RBI Governor Participates In Voting
Following his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das praised the arrangements at the polling station.
(Image source: PTI)
Maharashtra Election Voting Live Updates: BJP's Manifesto
Increased Monthly Grant: BJP promises to raise the monthly grant under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme to Rs 2,100 per month.
Current Grant: The scheme, launched in August, currently provides Rs 1,500 per month to economically disadvantaged women aged 21-65.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Voting Live: Akshay Kumar Casts Ballot
"The arrangements here are very good, especially for senior citizens, and cleanliness has been well-maintained. I urge everyone to come out and cast their votes," said actor Akshay Kumar.
Maharashtra Election Voting Live Updates: Shiv Sena Candidate Shaina NC Casts Vote
"I hope people will give me a chance to work for the truth with full accountability and transparency," said Shaina NC after her daughter Shanaya Munot and her show their inked fingers.
Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC votes. (Image source: Screengrab/ANI)
Maharashtra Election Voting 2024 Live: BMC Commissioner Casts Ballot
BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani casts his vote.
BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani casts vote. (Image source: Screengrab/ ANI)
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: MVA's Manifesto
Rs 3,000 Monthly Aid for Women: Under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, economically disadvantaged women will receive Rs 3,000 per month.
Free Bus Travel for Women: All women in Maharashtra will get free travel on state-operated buses.
Up to Rs 4,000 for Unemployed Youth: The MVA promises monthly assistance for unemployed youth.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Richest Candidate In The Fray
BJP MLA from Ghatkopar East, Parag Shah, is the richest candidate in the Maharashtra Assembly 2024 polls. Shah, who is contesting from the Ghatkopar East seat, and his wife have declared combined assets worth Rs 3,382 crore.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Key Contest— Fadnavis Versus Gudadhe In Nagpur South West
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is looking to secure a fourth term from the Nagpur South West Assembly seat. He will face Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe, who is known for his grassroots connections in the constituency.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Rajkummar Rao Casts Vote
"It is our right in democracy, so it's important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties," said actor Rajkummar Rao after voting at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao casts vote. (Image source: screengrab/ PTI)
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Vote
"I urge all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy," said PM Modi in an X post.
à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¹à¥.à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤µà¤¾à¤µà¥.à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤³à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤¨à¥â¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Key Contests— Pawar Versus Pawar In Baramati
In Baramati, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who is the NCP (SP) candidate.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Ajit Pawar Casts Vote In Baramati
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency Ajit Pawar has cast his vote in Baramati.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Maharashtra Governor Casts His Vote
"My appeal to everyone is to come and vote. It is their choice to vote for whoever they want, but they should do it. This is a basic duty of every citizen," said Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after casting vote in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan cast his vote. (Image source: Screengrab/PTI)
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Mumbai BJP President Casts His Vote
Mumbai BJP president and Bandra West Assembly candidate, Ashish Shelar, cast his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Three CMs In Five Years
In the last five years, the state has had three different chief ministers. These include BJP's Devendra Fadavis, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and the Shiv Sena's (SHS) Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: Voting Commences At 7 A.M.
Voting will begin at 07:00 a.m. and continue until 06:00 p.m. Voting will be held across over one lakh polling stations in 52,789 locations.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live: All 288 Seats Go to Polls Today
Maharashtra is set for a crucial day today as all 288 Assembly constituencies go to the polls in a single phase. The state is witnessing a fierce electoral contest between two major alliances:
Mahayuti: Led by the ruling Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.
Maha Vikas Aghadi: Comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena-UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Indian National Congress.
