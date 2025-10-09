Business NewsNationalIndia Welcomes Israel-Hamas Agreeing To First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan; PM Modi Praises Netanyahu
India Welcomes Israel-Hamas Agreeing To First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan; PM Modi Praises Netanyahu

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan," Modi said in a post on X, also praising Netanyahu.

09 Oct 2025, 09:52 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) with PM Narendra Modi (Source: PIB official website)</p></div>
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) with PM Narendra Modi (Source: PIB official website)
India welcomed the agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan that allows for release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country hopes the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to Gaza will bring respite to the people and pave the way for lasting peace.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan," Modi said in a post on X on Thursday. He also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the deal reflects his "strong leadership".

Modi's statement comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to follow through on the Gaza peace plan that Washington floated last month.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

The annoucement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave have claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.

Modi had earlier expressed India's support for Trump's efforts for peace in Gaza on Saturday. He said India will keep "strongly" supporting all efforts towards a "durable and just peace".

Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement marks a "diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel". "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved," he said.

Israel wants the release and recovery of the remaining 48 hostages seized during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Netanyahu has been under intense domestic pressure since the Gaza war started two years ago to bring back hostages under Hamas captivity.

