India Welcomes Israel-Hamas Agreeing To First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan; PM Modi Praises Netanyahu

Modi's statement comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to follow through on the Gaza peace plan that Washington floated last month.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

The annoucement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave have claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.

Modi had earlier expressed India's support for Trump's efforts for peace in Gaza on Saturday. He said India will keep "strongly" supporting all efforts towards a "durable and just peace".