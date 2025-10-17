Diwali School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed Across India On These Dates; Check State-Wise Calendar
Schools across India will remain closed for Diwali festivities, but dates vary for each state. Check the state-wise schedule here.
October brings an extended festive break for students and teachers in many states across India. Schools and other educational institutions across India will remain closed for nearly a week for Diwali festivities. The five-day Diwali celebrations span several festive days such as Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. Dhanteras, which falls on October 18, marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, as per the Hindu calendar.
In the eastern region, festivities also include Kali Puja, celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Chhath Puja in Bihar. While most states follow common dates for Diwali holidays, festivals may differ in some states as per regional calendars.
Here’s when schools will be closed for Diwali across states:
State-Wise Diwali School Vacations
Maharashtra: Schools will remain closed from October 20 to 25. Since October 19 and October 26 are Sundays, students can enjoy an extended break.
Rajasthan: Diwali holidays began on October 13 and will continue until October 24.
Bihar: Schools will close from October 18, with the holiday extended due to the upcoming Chhath Puja.
Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be shut from October 20 to October 23. With October 19 being a Sunday, students get a five-day break.
Karnataka: Schools were closed from October 8 to October 18 for teachers’ participation in the state’s socioeconomic caste survey. In addition, October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami, Diwali) are official holidays.
West Bengal: Closures run from October 20 to October 23, on account of Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.
Jammu and Kashmir: Schools in the Jammu division will observe a holiday from October19 to November 2. The University of Jammu has also postponed exams scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23.
Punjab: Schools across multiple districts will remain closed from October 19 to October 22.
Delhi: Schools remain shut on October 20 for Diwali and October 22 for Govardhan Puja.
Assam and Odisha: Schools in both states will remain closed on October 20 for Diwali and Kali Puja.
Tamil Nadu: Schools are expected to remain closed from October 18 to October 21 for Diwali celebrations.
Puducherry: Following the end of quarterly exams on October 14, schools are on holiday from October 15 to October 21, reopening on October 22.
Disclaimer: Parents are advised to verify Diwali holiday schedule with their respective school authorities, as closures may vary according to local customs and school-specific calendars.