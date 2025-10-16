When Is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Gujarati New Year, Govardhan Puja And Kali Puja? Check Correct Dates
Diwali 2025 Calendar: The five-day Diwali festivities will end with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23.
Diwali 2025 is almost here, and excitement is building across the country as people prepare for the festival of lights. From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, the next week’s calendar is packed with major celebrations observed across India. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali celebrations. The five-day Diwali festivities will end with Bhai Dooj on Oct. 23. Here’s your complete Diwali calendar with exact dates for each day’s events.
Dhanteras 2025 Date
Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of the Diwali festivities. This year, it will be observed on Oct. 18. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. It’s believed that Lord Dhanwantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda, also appeared from Samudra Manthan on this day. So, the day is also celebrated as Lord Dhawanatri’s birth anniversary. On this day, many people buy gold, silver and other valuable items to invite prosperity into their homes.
Choti Diwali 2025 Date
Naraka Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, is celebrated a day before Diwali. It falls on Oct. 20 this year. As per Hindu mythology, the day marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Homes are illuminated and devotees perform rituals for spiritual cleansing and the elimination of evil forces.
Kali Puja and Lakshmi Puja 2025
This year, both Kali Puja and Lakshmi Puja will be held on Oct. 20. Kali Puja honours Goddess Kali and is primarily observed in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, while Lakshmi Puja is widely celebrated across India on Diwali evening. The timing depends on the Amavasya Tithi. For Kali Puja, the rituals are performed at midnight of Diwali Amavasya, whereas Lakshmi Puja is performed during the Pradosh kaal of the same day.
Diwali 2025 Date
Diwali, or Deepavali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely observed by Hindus both in India and abroad. In 2025, there has been some confusion about the exact date due to the Amavasya Tithi spanning Oct. 20 and 21. According to Drik Panchang, since the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20 and ends at 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21, Diwali will be celebrated on Oct. 20 across India. However, in some states, Diwali may be celebrated on Oct. 21, depending on regional calendars.
Gujarati New Year 2025
Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on Oct. 22. The occasion involves closing old account books and opening new ones, known as Chopda Pujan. Many devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh during the launch of new ventures for prosperity.
Govardhan Puja 2025
Govardhan Puja, celebrated with devotion across India, falls on Oct. 22. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra. It is generally observed on the day after Diwali Puja, though occasionally there may be a one-day gap, according to Drik Panchang.
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhatru Dvitiya, will be observed on Oct. 23 this year. Sisters perform rituals and observe day-long fasts on this day, seeking blessings for their brothers. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and offer sweets, while brothers pledge to protect them and often give gifts.