When Is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Gujarati New Year, Govardhan Puja And Kali Puja? Check Correct Dates

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil. It is widely observed by Hindus both in India and abroad. In 2025, there has been some confusion about the exact date due to the Amavasya Tithi spanning Oct. 20 and 21. According to Drik Panchang, since the Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 20 and ends at 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 21, Diwali will be celebrated on Oct. 20 across India. However, in some states, Diwali may be celebrated on Oct. 21, depending on regional calendars.