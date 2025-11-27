Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay of Bengal; Check Latest Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby Sri Lanka waters has intensified into a depression.

“The well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of southeast Sri Lanka and Equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a depression as of 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26,” it said, warning that the weather system currently lays over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast.

According to the IMD, it is centred at a distance of about 170 km east of Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and 210 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka).

This weather system became active in parallel to the cyclonic storm Senyar, which has moved away from the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Senyar remained centred over northeast Indonesia and adjoining the Strait of Malacca as of 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

If the new weather system turns into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah. This name, proposed by Yemen, comes from a pre-approved list curated by member countries of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.