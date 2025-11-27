Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay of Bengal; Check Latest Updates
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby Sri Lanka waters has intensified into a depression.
“The well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of southeast Sri Lanka and Equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a depression as of 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26,” it said, warning that the weather system currently lays over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast.
According to the IMD, it is centred at a distance of about 170 km east of Hambantota (Sri Lanka) and 210 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka).
This weather system became active in parallel to the cyclonic storm Senyar, which has moved away from the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Senyar remained centred over northeast Indonesia and adjoining the Strait of Malacca as of 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
If the new weather system turns into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah. This name, proposed by Yemen, comes from a pre-approved list curated by member countries of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
What Does Ditwah Mean
"Ditwah" also known as Detwah, is a name contributed by Yemen for the list of tropical cyclone names in the North Indian Ocean. "Ditwah" is the name of a famous lagoon on the island of Socotra, Yemen, also known as Detwah Lagoon
Path Of Cyclone Ditwah
According to the IMD, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is anticipated to move “north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours.”
This means that it may transition into a deep depression before 12 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in widespread rainfall in southern states.
“Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify further and continue to move north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said, warning of the formation of a potential cyclone.
“The system is projected to head toward the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. These areas may see increased wind speeds, heavy rain and rough sea conditions,” the weather agency noted.