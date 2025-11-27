Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Confirms Storm Formation; Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued For Tamil Nadu And Andhra Coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Thursday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic storm. The rapid intensification of the weather system can result in widespread rainfall in the southern states in the coming days.

In its latest update on Thursday, the IMD said, “The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 27th November 2025 over the same region near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 120 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 130 km east-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), and, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 730 km south-southeast of Chennai (India).”

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 03 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North #Tamil_Nadu, #Puducherry and adjoining south #Andhra_Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours.” the IMD said.

Once formed, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah, a name proposed by Yemen.