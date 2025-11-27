Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Confirms Storm Formation; Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued For Tamil Nadu And Andhra Coasts
Due to the approaching cyclonic storm, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for the coasts of Tamil Nadu and other southern states, warning about intense rainfall this week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Thursday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic storm. The rapid intensification of the weather system can result in widespread rainfall in the southern states in the coming days.
In its latest update on Thursday, the IMD said, “The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 27th November 2025 over the same region near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 120 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 130 km east-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), and, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 730 km south-southeast of Chennai (India).”
“It is very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 03 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North #Tamil_Nadu, #Puducherry and adjoining south #Andhra_Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours.” the IMD said.
Once formed, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah, a name proposed by Yemen.
Cyclone Ditwah Meaning
"Ditwah" also known as Detwah, is a name contributed by Yemen for the list of tropical cyclone names in the North Indian Ocean. "Ditwah" is the name of a famous lagoon on the island of Socotra, Yemen, also known as Detwah Lagoon
IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Tamil Nadu Coast
As per the latest IMD bulletin, under the influence of the weather system, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till December 1 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 29 and 30. This has prompted the IMD to issue an orange alert for Chennai and some other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for November 29-30.
Several regions across the southern states, including parts of Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Mahe, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till November 30, the weather agency said in its bulletin, released at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.
National Bulletin No. 14 based on 0830 hours IST of today, the 27th November, 2025:
(A) #Deep_Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining #Sri_Lanka Coast
The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards with aâ¦ pic.twitter.com/nAJdt5Blho
Rainfall Prediction For Chennai, Other Districts of Tamil Nadu
Due to the approaching cyclonic storm, the IMD has issued an alert for Tamil Nadu and other southern states, warning about intense rainfall in the next few days. The state capital, Chennai, and other districts are expected to witness very heavy rainfall till November 30. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also receive heavy rainfall during this period.
The agency has issued a yellow alert for coastal Tamil Nadu for November 28, warning that heavy rainfall is likely in districts such as Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai. It also issued an orange for this period for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal.
On November 29, several Tamil Nadu districts, including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts. Similar weather conditions will also prevail in Puducherry and Karaikal.
For November 30, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and other coastal districts. The weather agency warned that “isolated Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur district. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.” During this period, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villuppuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
image: IMD Chennai
Heavy Rainfall Prediction For Andhra Pradesh
According to the Met Centre Amaravati (regional department of IMD), the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 28, followed by very heavy rains to extremely heavy rainfall on November 29 and 30.
image: IMD