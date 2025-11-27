Cyclone Ditwah: Live Tracker, Path, Landfall Date And Place; Tamil Nadu Coasts On High Alert
Many districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall till December 1. Similar weather conditions will also prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Kerala.
Cyclone Ditwah: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm (Ditwah) and continues to move north-northwestwards.
“The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 27th November 2025 over the same region near latitude 6.9°N and longitude 81.9°E, close east of Pottuvil (Sri Lanka), about 90 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 120 km northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 200 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 610 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 700 km south-southeast of Chennai (India)."
“It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across the southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November,” the IMD said, warning of intense rainfall in the affected states over the 2-3 days.
Cyclone Ditwah formed over the SW Bay of Bengal near 6.9Â°N/81.9Â°E at 1130 IST today. It lay close to Pottuvil, ~90 km SSE of Batticaloa and ~700 km SSE of Chennai. The system will move NNW and reach off North Tamil NaduâPuducherryâsouth AP coasts by early 30 Nov. pic.twitter.com/I8sQbCqbk7— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2025
Cyclone Ditwah: Live Tracker And Path
Live tracking of Cyclone Ditwah can be checked on Windy.com. The map below shows the path Ditwah will follow over the next four to five days.
If the map below is not visible, click on this link to check the live tracking.
Cyclone Ditwah: Landfall Date, Time And Place
Cyclone Ditwah is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by early morning (around 3:00 a.m.) of November 30. The exact place of landfall is yet to be known.
Rainfall Alert And Warnings Issued For Tamil Nadu Coasts
In view of the approaching cyclone Ditwah, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and some other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for November 29-30.
Friday, November 28:
Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu (at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.
Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two locations are likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur districts, and the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry
Saturday, November 29:
Light to moderate rain is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu (at most places over North Tamil Nadu and at a few places over South Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and Puducherry & Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at a few places over Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal districts.
Sunday, November 30:
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu (at a few places over North Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry.
Strong surface winds with speeds 35-45 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during this time. Those out at sea should avoid the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh, the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till 1st December, and the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and along & off the Kerala coast till November 30.
7 days forecast and warningshttps://t.co/eRlUBZmTu8 pic.twitter.com/NvGbBWsh27— IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) November 27, 2025
Rainfall Alert And Warnings Issued For Other South Coast Areas
Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places, is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 28. Thereafter, it is very possible to increase to light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on November 29 and heavy to very heavy at a few places & extremely heavy rain (>20 cm) at isolated places on November 30. It would then decrease gradually, becoming light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on December 1 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 2.
Rayalaseema: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rain at isolated places is very likely on November 28. Thereafter, it is very likely to increase becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places on 29th November and heavy to very heavy at a few places, and extremely heavy rain (>20 cm) at isolated places on 30th November. It would then decrease gradually, becoming light to moderate rain at many places with heavy rain at isolated places on 1st December.
Kerala & Mahe: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with heavy rain at isolated places, is very likely until November 29.
Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rain at isolated places is very likely November 30 and December 1.