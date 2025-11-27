Cyclone Ditwah: Live Tracker, Path, Landfall Date And Place; Tamil Nadu Coasts On High Alert

In view of the approaching cyclone Ditwah, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and some other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for November 29-30.

Friday, November 28:

Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu (at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two locations are likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur districts, and the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry

Saturday, November 29:

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu (at most places over North Tamil Nadu and at a few places over South Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and Puducherry & Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at a few places over Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal districts.

Sunday, November 30:

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu (at a few places over North Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu), Puducherry & Karaikal area, with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry.

Strong surface winds with speeds 35-45 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during this time. Those out at sea should avoid the Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh, the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till 1st December, and the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and along & off the Kerala coast till November 30.