Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Formed; Another Low-Pressure Area To Intensify Further
A deep depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into a cyclonic storm today, November 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Cyclone Senyar Latest: A deep depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into a cyclonic storm today, November 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has also confirmed the presence of two weather systems, including a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka.
The depression over the Strait of Malacca will be named Cyclone Senyar. The name Senyar means lion. The United Arab Emirates submitted the name from the pre-approved tropical cyclone list maintained by World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP).
Deep Depression Over Strait Of Malacca Intensifies Into A Cyclonic Storm
The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into the cyclonic storm Senyar, as per the IMD forecast.
“TheCyclonic Storm Senyar [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph in past 6 hours and crossed Indonesia coast near 4.9°N between 0730-0830 hours IST with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph, and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025 over coastal areas of northeast Indonesia near latitude 4.9°N and longitude 97.8°E, about 80 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 280 km west of George Town (Malaysia), 580 km southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 730 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands),” the weather agency said.
The cyclonic storm is expected to gradually weaken over the next 24 hours, as per the IMD forecast.
“It is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till 27th early morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve eastwards with gradual weakening during subsequent 24 hours.,” the weather agency said in a post on X.
Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker: Possible Path And Route
Cyclone Senyar can be tracked live on the weather forecasting platform Windy.com. It allows users to monitor the current location, projected path and intensity of a cyclonic storm in real time.
*if the below map is not visible then click on this link to check the live tracking of Cyclone Senyar.
Another Low-Pressure Area is Active In The Region
Another low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Sri Lanka and the Equatorial Indian Ocean is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours, as per the latest IMD update.
“The Well marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Southeast Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025. It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify further and continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal towards the North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts during the subsequent 48 hours,” the weather agency said.
Heavy Rainfall Warning
Southern states are on high alert as Cyclone Senyar and the low-pressure system continue to influence weather patterns. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are already experiencing heavy rainfall.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive heavy rainfall from November 28 to 30, while coastal Andhra Pradesh will face similar conditions from November 29 to December 1. Kerala may also see heavy rainfall on November 26.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to see very heavy rainfall on November 26 and 27, accompanied by strong winds of up to 60 kmph until November 28.
Cyclone Senyar: Wind Warning
1) Strait of Malacca, Malaysia, and adjoining areas of South Andaman Sea, along & off Nicobar Islands, Indonesia, and Thailand: Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail till the evening of November 26. Windspeed would gradually decrease, becoming squally, reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph by the 27th morning and 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph from the 28th morning for the subsequent 12 hours, and decrease gradually thereafter.
2) Adjoining areas of the North Andaman Sea: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail from November 26 to 28.
3) Southeast Bay of Bengal: Squally weather with windspeed reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is very likely on November 26. It would gradually increase, becoming squally reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph from November 26 to 28.
4) Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Sri Lanka coasts: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail on November 26. It is very possible to increase, with squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph from 27th morning and 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph from November 28 to 30.
5) Adjoining areas of the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and along & off the Kerala coast: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail from November 26 to 27.
Cyclone Senyar: Fishermen Warning
Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough untill November 28; hence total suspension of fishing operations has been advised in the Strait of Malacca, Malaysia, and adjoining areas of the South Andaman Sea, along & off the Nicobar Islands, Indonesia, and Thailand till November 28.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal from November 26 to 28, and into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, and along & off coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Sri Lanka till November 30. Fishermen are also advised to avoid adjoining areas of the westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off the Andhra Pradesh coast from November 27 to 30, and adjoining areas of the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and along & off the Kerala coast from November 26 to 27. IMD has also advised fishermen along & off the South Andhra Pradesh coast to return to the shore before November 27.