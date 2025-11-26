Cyclone Senyar Live Tracker: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Formed; Another Low-Pressure Area To Intensify Further

The deep depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into the cyclonic storm Senyar, as per the IMD forecast.

“TheCyclonic Storm Senyar [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph in past 6 hours and crossed Indonesia coast near 4.9°N between 0730-0830 hours IST with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph, and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025 over coastal areas of northeast Indonesia near latitude 4.9°N and longitude 97.8°E, about 80 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 280 km west of George Town (Malaysia), 580 km southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 730 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands),” the weather agency said.

The cyclonic storm is expected to gradually weaken over the next 24 hours, as per the IMD forecast.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till 27th early morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve eastwards with gradual weakening during subsequent 24 hours.,” the weather agency said in a post on X.