Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort, Several Injured; High Alert Issued

A blast has been reported close to the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, with police and fire department officials rushing to the spot. The explosion occurred near the Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

The explosion was reported inside a car, which led to three to four vehicles parked nearby also catching fire, NDTV reported. Visuals shared on social media showed several charred vehicles, including electric rickshaws, at the site. Fire department and police personnel can be seen in the area.

While there have been no deaths reported so far due to the explosion, several persons have been confirmed as injured, reports said, citing officials. Multiple casualties have been brought to the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in the city.

Track LIVE Updates On Delhi Blasts

A high alert has been issued in the national capital following the explosion, news agency PTI reported. Forensic and technical experts have been rushed to the scene to determine the nature of the blast.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot, and a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell are also there, news agency ANI reported.

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is located in the congested Old Delhi area. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the national capital. Security cover in the area is always at a high level.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest available information.)