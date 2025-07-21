Air India Crash Investigation: 'Will Follow Facts, Not Speculation,' Says Aviation Minister Naidu

The Government on Monday said that the investigation into the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is following international protocols and facts, and urged against speculation until the final report is complete.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is conducting the probe in a transparent and unbiased manner. “I have seen multiple articles not only by the Indian media but also by the Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint,” he said in a Parliamentary response at Rajya Sabha. “The way we are seeing the investigation is through facts. We want to stand by the truth. And that will only be revealed when the investigation is complete.”

Naidu added that the black box data was decoded in India for the first time and not sent abroad. He said the government would take corrective action only after the investigation concludes.

The comments come after a Wall Street Journal report last week said that cockpit voice recordings suggest the captain may have turned off fuel switches to both engines. The report cited people familiar with the matter and goes beyond the AAIB’s preliminary findings released earlier.