After LIC, HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Process For Families Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, HDFC Life Insurance Co. on Friday simplified the claim submission process for families of the victims of the incident.

The claim can be initiated by "nominees/ legal heirs of policyholders by simply providing proof of death issued by the local government, police or hospitals," according to the press release.

The firm provided the following contact details for those who require assistance with their insurance claims:

Dedicated Claim Helpline Number: 022-68446529

Dedicated Nodal Officer Number: +91 9558821980

Call Centre Number: 022-68446530

WhatsApp Number: +91 8291890569

Email: service@hdfclife.com

The company also shared the URL for their Branch Locator for those who wish to collect on a claim but do not know where their nearest HDFC Life Insurance branch is:

https://www.hdfclife.com/contact-us#BranchLocator

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. In this hour of sorrow, we are committed to stand by our policyholders and their families," CEO Sameer Yogishwar said in the release. "Every query related to this will be treated with utmost priority. We will do our best to support families that have been impacted, by ensuring a smooth and simplified claim process."

Earlier in the day, Life Insurance Corporation of India adopted similar measures. The company relaxed several norms for life insurance claims in order to provide the kin of the victims of the plane crash ease when submitting their claims.

The Air India plane was carrying a total of 242 persons on board including 12 crew members and was heading to London from Ahmedabad. The plane crash killed 241 people, leaving one survivor.

The passengers consisted of 169 Indian, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian nationals. The pilots sent out a 'mayday call' before the crash.

Read all the latest updates on Ahmedabad plane crash updates here.