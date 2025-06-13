LIC Announces Relief Measures For Victims Of Air India Ahmedabad Crash

Life Insurance Corp. of India has announced a series of special measures to support affected families of those who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12 and ensure swift claim settlements.

To ease the claims process, LIC has relaxed several norms. In cases where a death certificate is unavailable, the insurer will accept any government record confirming the policyholder's death in the crash, or documentation of compensation paid by the Central or State government or the airline authorities as valid proof of death, as per a press release.

LIC said it is deeply saddened by the loss of lives, both passengers and crew on board as well as civilians on the ground, and is committed to providing financial relief to the victims' families, per the release. The insurer also assured that efforts are being made to proactively reach out to affected families and expedite the settlement process.

Claimants can contact their nearest LIC branch, division office, or customer zone for assistance. They may also call the LIC helpline at 022-68276827.