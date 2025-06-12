Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India To Organise Two Relief Flights From Delhi And Mumbai

Air India will be organising two relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the family of victims and Air India staff.

According to Air India, flight IX1555 will be flying from Delhi to Ahmedabad and the departure will be 11 p.m. on June 13. Flight IX1556 will fly back from Ahmedabad to Delhi at 01:10 p.m on June 13.

Flight AI1402 will fly from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at 11 p.m. on Thursday and flight AI1409 will fly back from Ahmedabad to Mumbai by 01:15 p.m. on Friday.

Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call Air India's hotline 1800 5691 444. Additionally, Air India has also said that those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call their hotline at +91 8062779200.

Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed shortly after taking off. The incident happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. A total of 242 persons were on board including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots.

The Air India Boeing aircraft was a 787-8 Dreamliner. It had a capacity of 300 passengers. The Gatwick-bound flight was reported to be carrying a lot of fuel. Multiple helpline numbers have been set up by Air India, the UK government, the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have set up helpline numbers.

