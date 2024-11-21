8th Pay Commission: Clarity Awaited As JCM Meeting Likely Deferred, Say Unions

A key meeting of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery—an official platform to resolve disputes between the central government and its staff—has likely been deferred to December, according to employee unions privy to the development. The meeting is expected to shed clarity on the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, they said.

The National Council of JCM, which is chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary and has several bureaucrats and employee union representatives as its members, was earlier expected to meet in November. However, the change in the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training led to the meeting being postponed, two employee union leaders confirmed.

Vivek Joshi, who was the DoPT secretary, was repatriated to his cadre state Haryana through an order issued on Oct. 26. He took charge as the state's chief secretary in the first week of November.

The JCM meeting was set to be held this month. But the transfer of DoPT secretary led to the delay, according to a senior official of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers. They expect the meeting to now be held in the first or second week of December.

The meeting is expected to provide clarity on government's plan related to 8th Pay Commission, the senior Confederation member said, on condition of anonymity.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary, staff side of the NC-JCM, also said that the JCM meeting has been deferred due to the change in DoPT Secretary. "The meeting was due to happen in November, but it has likely been postponed since the incumbent DoPT Secretary got transferred," he told NDTV Profit.

Notably, senior IAS officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who is the Union Finance Secretary, has now also taken over as the DoPT secretary. The additional charge was issued to him through an order issued earlier this month.