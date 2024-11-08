8th Pay Commission Demand Raised With Finance Secretary, Time Apt For Announcement: Employee Forum

The time is apt for the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, which is awaited by more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, according to Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary (staff side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery, or NC-JCM.

The NC-JCM serves as an official platform to resolve disputes between the government and employees through dialogue. The employee forum has already submitted two memorandums before the centre seeking the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Mishra said he renewed the demand in a meeting with Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey last week. "We met the finance secretary 10 days ago and raised the demand again," he said on Friday.

"We told him that India's GDP is advancing at a strong pace, all sectors are growing, and the overall economic conditions are upbeat. There is no reason why the 8th Pay Commission should not be formed now," said Mishra, who is also the general secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation.

The formation of pay commissions is seen as the first step towards revising the salaries of government employees. The panels, after being constituted, hold deliberations with all stakeholders and submit their recommendations before the government.