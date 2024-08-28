Unified Pension Scheme: Balancing Government's Fiscal Burden And Political Objectives

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) aims to offer the benefits of both the new and old pension schemes by providing a balanced blend of both. The Union cabinet has approved the scheme for Central government employees and it will be effective from April 1, 2025. The scheme aims to provide a defined benefit or a fixed pension along with inflation adjustment.

"In the near term, the fiscal impact is likely to be minimal (0.02% of GDP for the Centre in FY25). As more states adopt the UPS, they will have to bear an additional fiscal burden," according to a report by Nomura.

The primary aim of the UPS is to address the disenchantment of employees with the National Pension System (NPS) vis-à-vis the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the report stated.