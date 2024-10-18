8th Pay Commission: Unions Anticipate Key Clarity On Formation In November Meeting—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Employee unions representing central government staff expect clarity on the formation of 8th Pay Commission in a meeting with officials next month, according to persons privy to the development.

Although an official announcement is awaited, union leaders familiar with the matter said the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery—an official platform to resolve disputes between the government and employees—will hold a meeting in November.

The National Council of JCM is chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary, and its members include some representatives of recognised employee unions and service associations.

"The meeting will take place next month, and clarity on 8th Pay Commission's formation is certainly expected. We will definitely raise this matter," said All India Railwaymen's Federation chief Shiv Gopal Mishra, who is also the secretary (staff side) of NC-JCM.

"We have already submitted two memorandums before the government, requesting them to constitute the pay commission at the earliest," he told NDTV Profit.

The first memorandum was submitted to Rajiv Gauba, who was the Union Cabinet Secretary at the time of the presentation of the Union Budget in July. According to Mishra, the second memorandum was submitted to his successor TV Somanathan, who took charge as the Cabinet Secretary on Aug. 30.

A senior official of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, while speaking to NDTV Profit on condition of anonymity, also confirmed that 8th Pay Commission would be discussed in the NC-JCM meeting next month.

The delay in 8th Pay Commission's formation has raised speculations on whether the government is considering another mechanism to revise the salary of its employees. On being asked about this, the official said, "Things will get mostly cleared in the JCM meeting next month."