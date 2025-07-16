CAGR To XIRR: How To Read Your Mutual Fund Returns?

For personal finance enthusiasts, choosing the right parameter to calculate one's mutual fund returns becomes extremely critical to omit all biases when taking investment decisions. Before investing in an MF scheme, it is also vital to examine the past returns of that scheme and compare the same with similar schemes in the same category.

In the backdrop of MF returns, Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research & Analytics spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview and shed light on the various parameters by which one can choose to calculate MF returns. From XIRR to CAGR, Bajpai explained how each parameter is vital for specific methods of MF returns.