Top Mutual Fund Schemes In FY25 Bought These Stocks

In an unusual flip of the trend, most actively managed mutual funds in the large, mid, and smallcap categories have beaten their benchmarks since the start of this fiscal. This is against the trend observed amid bullish market phases where most actively managed schemes struggle to meet or beat benchmark returns.

While 18 of 30 large-cap schemes have outperformed their benchmarks since April 2024, only eight out of 26 have managed to do the same over the last five years.

Small and midcap schemes present a similar trend this fiscal, as well as over the past five years. Fourteen of the 24 small cap schemes managed to beat benchmark returns this year, while less than half—eight out of the 17—managed to do so over a five-year period.

Among midcap schemes, 19 out of 29 schemes have outperformed since April, yet only four out of 23 did the same over last five years.

Nifty 50 is trading 11.8% higher since the start of the fiscal, while broader market indices Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have delivered returns of 25.7% and 28.7%, respectively, over the same period.