June AMFI Data: Inflows Into Mutual Funds Jump 24%, Snap Five-Month Decline
The SIP contribution rose to Rs 27,269 crore in June, as compared to Rs 26,688 crore in May 2025.
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 23,587 crore inflow during June, higher by 24% compared to the inflow of Rs 19,013 crore recorded in May, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This is a snap in a five-month decline in flows into actively managed equity.
Inflows across the board saw its decline snap as compared to May. Active equity mutual funds saw a rise in assets under management to 4.4% in June at Rs 33.47 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 72.2 lakh crore in May.
Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was at Rs 49,094 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 29,108 lakh crore the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1,694 crore, against Rs 1,250 crore in May. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,754 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 2,809 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,024 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 3,214 crore in May.
Flexi-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 5,733 crore, which is the highest inflow in the category, compared to the Rs 3,841 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a decline and stood at Rs 475 crore. The inflows into the category marginally improved to Rs 2,052 crore in the month of May.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution rose to Rs 27,269 crore in June, as compared to Rs 26,688 crore in May 2025.
The SIP contribution saw a 5.2% uptick quarter on quarter. The total folio count also grew by 32%.
Debt Funds
Debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1,711 crore in the month of June, against an outflow of Rs 15,908 crore in May.
Overnight funds recorded an outflow of Rs 8,154 crore against Rs 8,120 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an outflow of Rs 25,196 lakh crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 40,205 lakh crore in May.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 23,222 crore, against Rs 20,765.05 crore outflow recorded in the preceding month. Arbitrage funds saw an inflow of Rs 15,584 crore. The category recorded inflows worth Rs 15,702 crore in the month of May.
In the passive fund category, inflows saw a slip, with flows worth Rs 3,997 crore recorded in June, compared to Rs 5,526 crore in May. Gold ETFs see the highest inflows in the category.
New Fund Offerings
New fund offers accounted for 3.9% of the total inflows into active equity schemes and saw a 66% decline against the previous month.
The inflows accounted for by NFOs stood at Rs 4,170 crore in the previous month.
Index funds, followed by other ETFs, saw the most number of NFO launches in June.