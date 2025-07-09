June AMFI Data: Inflows Into Mutual Funds Jump 24%, Snap Five-Month Decline

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 23,587 crore inflow during June, higher by 24% compared to the inflow of Rs 19,013 crore recorded in May, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This is a snap in a five-month decline in flows into actively managed equity.

Inflows across the board saw its decline snap as compared to May. Active equity mutual funds saw a rise in assets under management to 4.4% in June at Rs 33.47 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 72.2 lakh crore in May.

Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was at Rs 49,094 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 29,108 lakh crore the previous month.