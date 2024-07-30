AMFI Urges Government To Reconsider Tax Proposals On STT, Capital Gains, Section 50AA

The Association of Mutual Funds of India has urged the government to reconsider tax proposals on capital gains in equities and debt instruments in the Union budget 2024 introduced last week.

The budget has proposed to increase short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20% and long-term capital gains tax from 10% to 12.5%. AMFI has asked for reinstatement of the earlier capital gains taxation rates as the percentage hike is large.

"Increasing tax rates on both short-term and long-term gains will deter common investors from choosing mutual funds. Any change in taxation will hamper the efforts to move people from traditional savings to investments," the association said.

Moreover, AMFI requested the securities and transaction tax on futures and options be reinstated to the earlier rates, as arbitrage funds and equity savings funds mainly use derivatives for hedging as the underlying assets.

"The available arbitrage has now been reduced due to an increase in short-term capital gains tax. Further, the increased STT on futures will add to the cost of these funds," AMFI said.