Capital Gains Tax Hike Makes Arbitrage Funds Less Attractive For Certain Investors — Here's Why

Arbitrage funds, which gained traction after a change in the tax treatment of fixed-income mutual funds, has become less attractive after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the capital gains tax in the Union Budget 2024.

Short-term gains — which are gains made under a year — from arbitrage funds, will now be taxed at 20%, up from the earlier rate of 15%. Similarly, the long-term capital gains tax was raised to 12.5%.

This change will mean notable losses in tax benefits for investors belonging to certain income brackets. Here’s how this change in taxation will affect investors across tax slabs.