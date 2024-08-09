Thematic Funds Take Crown Away From Flexi-Cap, Become Largest In Equity Category

Sectoral and thematic funds have grown to become the highest actively managed equity fund in July, despite an overall dip in the category led by small- and mid-cap funds.

Total net assets under management of sectoral and thematic funds have grown to Rs 4.21 lakh crore in July from Rs 3.83 lakh crore in the previous month. The net AUM for the flexi-cap fund stood at Rs 4.20 lakh crore in July.

Equity inflows declined 8.6% to Rs 37,113.4 crore last month against Rs 40,608.2 crore in June. Net flows recorded an inflow of Rs 1.89 lakh crore against an outflow of Rs 43,636.5 crore in June, led by a jump in the fixed income funds, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday.

July was marked by a slew of proposals to tame the booming participation in equity derivatives as warnings swelled to ensure the savings of retail investors are made productive.

The Union government, in its budget on July 23, proposed to increase the short-term capital gains on listed equity shares, mutual funds that invest in equity shares, and units of business trusts to 20% from 15%. The long-term capital gains on all financial and non-financial assets will be taxed at 12.5% from the current 10%.