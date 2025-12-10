Zomato Steals Spotlight On Unit Economics—'Taught How Quick Comm Is Done': Manish Sonthalia

According to Sonthalia, only Zomato has got its unit economics right in the quick commerce space, and the rest of the players are ''discounting a lot'' for getting turnovers. "There's no point in buying turnover. One must be pulling business turnovers based upon competence," said the market expert.

The Emkay Investment official also said that intermediation businesses and the new-age tech space has become a crowded space, however, he hailed Zomato as the top contender. "Zomato has taught everybody how quick commerce is done. But it's a tough business and unit economics is not easy to get even if one has deep pockets. Limited players will get it right and very few players will attain the bulk of the market share," said Sonthalia.

Zomato's quick commerce arm, Blinkit currently leads with a market share of over 40%, followed by Swiggy's Instamart at approximately 32%. Zomato also leads in the food delivery space with a market share of over 45%.