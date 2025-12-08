Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Teases 'Temple' Device That Tracks Brain Blood Flow: What Is It?

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared a fresh update on his new device, Temple. He posted a “Coming Soon” message on Sunday along with an image of the gadget. The announcement comes weeks after he first hinted at the product and was spotted wearing it.

Goyal earlier said Temple is an experimental tool that tracks brain blood flow in real time. The device is linked to his research 'Gravity Ageing Hypothesis', conducted by Goyal-funded Continue Research. Deepinder Goyal’s theory suggests that ageing may begin in the brain rather than the body.