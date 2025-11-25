Drip Pricing Seen On Zomato, Flipkart, Other Online Platforms Despite Contrary Claims: LocalCircles

Despite 26 major e-commerce platforms submitting self-declarations to the Central Consumer Protection Authority asserting they are "dark pattern free", an audit by consumer community platform LocalCircles has found that 21 of these platforms still use one or more deceptive design tactics.

The practice of drip pricing, or hidden charges, was still found on 11 of the 26 platforms that claimed full compliance, it said. The findings suggest a gap between the government's guidelines and the actual implementation of consumer protection standards by some of India's largest online businesses.