Zomato Share Price Tumbles After Q2 Profit Misses Estimate

Zomato Ltd.'s share price dropped over 5% in early trade on Wednesday as its net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to miss analysts' estimates.

Net profit was down 30% at Rs 176 crore in the July-September period, while the Bloomberg estimate was Rs 245 crore. This compares to Rs 253 crore in the preceding quarter ended June 30.

The Gurugram-based company, however, marked its sixth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis.

The board also approved a share sale to institutional investors to raise Rs 8,500 crore.

The food delivery major's second-quarter profit miss has led to mixed reactions from brokerages. Many brokerages are revising their target prices upward, but concerns over margin pressures and competition persist.