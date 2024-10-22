Zomato Approves Raising Up To Rs 8,500 Crore Via QIP

Zomato Ltd.'s board on Tuesday approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors. The board has constituted a fund raising committee to decide the structure, form of issuance, price, discounts, terms and conditions and all other matters related to the qualified institutions placement, according to an exchange filing.

The decision to pursue QIP comes at a time when institutional investors are increasingly favouring this funding option.

According to Grant Thornton Bharat, QIP activity has reached a decade-high of Rs 90,586 crore in 2024, with the June quarter seeing unprecedented volumes and values. This trend underscores a growing institutional confidence in QIPs as a viable mechanism for raising capital, even amid a recent boom in initial public offerings.