Zomato Shares Drop Ending Six-Day Gaining Streak

Zomato Ltd. shares dropped more than 5% in early trade on Monday ending a six-day gaining streak that was fuelled by robust Q1 results.

The stock had rallied over 19% in the previous session to hit a lifetime high of Rs 278.45 per share on BSE. The rally in the stock was seen after a robust performance in the first quarter of FY25, with profit rising 45% year-on-year to Rs 253 crore.