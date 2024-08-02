Zomato Shares Soar Over 10% After Q1 Net Profit Rises
Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose to life high after the company's first quarter net profit rose, beating analyst estimates. Brokerages gave a positive outlook on business growth and maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.
Net profit of the food delivery platform was up 45% year-on-year at Rs 253 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to Rs 175 crore in the same period last year.
Zomato’s rapid growth and improving profitability show that there’s still a lot of potential for both its food delivery and quick commerce businesses, according to Nomura. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the company and raised the target price to Rs 280 per share, implying a 20% upside.
It has also increased its FY26 Ebitda estimates by 26-60%. However, Zomato's operation of its $1.5-billion cash reserve and a slower growth in the food delivery and quick commerce sectors are risks, it said.
Zomato's businesses are still growing quickly, according to Nuvama, which also retained its 'buy' rating.
The company is posting strong growth and better profitability, and also plans to add 2,000 dark stores by the end of calendar year 2026, it said in a note. "It shows the company is aiming high."
The brokerage values the food delivery business at about $14 billion and Blinkit at around $13 billion.
Shares of Zomato rose as much as 12.99% during the day before paring some gains to trade 12.80% higher at Rs 264.05 apiece, compared to a 1.09% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:04 a.m.
The stock has risen 213.25% in the last 12 months and 116.65% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82.70, indicating that the stock was overbought.
Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 25 have a 'buy' rating and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price targets implies a potential upside of 0.2%.