Zomato Shares Soar Over 10% After Q1 Net Profit Rises

Shares of Zomato Ltd. rose to life high after the company's first quarter net profit rose, beating analyst estimates. Brokerages gave a positive outlook on business growth and maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Net profit of the food delivery platform was up 45% year-on-year at Rs 253 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to Rs 175 crore in the same period last year.

Zomato’s rapid growth and improving profitability show that there’s still a lot of potential for both its food delivery and quick commerce businesses, according to Nomura. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the company and raised the target price to Rs 280 per share, implying a 20% upside.

It has also increased its FY26 Ebitda estimates by 26-60%. However, Zomato's operation of its $1.5-billion cash reserve and a slower growth in the food delivery and quick commerce sectors are risks, it said.