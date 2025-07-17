MarketsWipro, LTIMindtree Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Q1 Results
ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro, LTIMindtree Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Q1 Results

LTIMindtree stock fell as much as 0.8% to Rs 5,285 apiece and Wipro shares declined 0.9% to Rs 260.5 apiece on the NSE.

17 Jul 2025, 10:05 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Wipro, LTIMindtree Share Price
LTIMindtree will announce its Q1 results after market hours on July 17. (Image: NDTV Profit/Vishal Patel)

Shares of Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. traded lower during early trade on Thursday, ahead of their June quarter results.

Both information technology companies are expected to release their first quarter financials after market close in the evening. The benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.1% while the Nifty IT was down 0.3%.

LTIMindtree stock fell as much as 0.8% to Rs 5,285 apiece on the NSE. The relative strength index was 50. The total traded volume had a turnover of Rs 17.58 crore, as per NSE data.

The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,194.1 crore and revenue of Rs 9,855.4 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 1,416 crore, while margin will be at 3%.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>LTIMindtree stock fell as much as 0.8% to Rs 5,285 apiece on the NSE.</p></div>

LTIMindtree stock fell as much as 0.8% to Rs 5,285 apiece on the NSE.

Wipro, LTIMindtree Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Q1 Results

ALSO READ

Tech Mahindra Still A 'Buy' For Most Brokerages After Decent Q1 — What Target Price Implies
Opinion
Tech Mahindra Still A 'Buy' For Most Brokerages After Decent Q1 — What Target Price Implies
Read More

Wipro stock declined as much as 0.9% to Rs 260.5 apiece on the NSE. The relative strength index was 49. The total traded volume had a turnover of Rs 39.51 crore, as per NSE data.

The company is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 3,249.3 crore and total income of Rs 22,078.3 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post an EBIT of Rs 3,783 crore, with margin likely to be at 4%.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wipro stock fell as much as 0.9% to Rs 260.5 apiece on the NSE.</p></div>

Wipro stock fell as much as 0.9% to Rs 260.5 apiece on the NSE.

Analysts anticipate a soft quarter for Wipro, driven by persistent weakness in European markets and limited demand recovery. Price sensitivity from clients, headwinds from vendor consolidation, and ongoing project ramp-downs are also expected to weigh on topline growth.

Guidance for the second quarter will be closely watched, with most firms expecting a narrow range of -1.5% to +0.5% sequential revenue growth. Analysts also see potential downside risks to margins due to lower utilisation and limited pricing power in the current environment.

ALSO READ

Tech Mahindra Shares Slide Post Q1 Results, Tepid Revenue Growth
Opinion
Tech Mahindra Shares Slide Post Q1 Results, Tepid Revenue Growth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT