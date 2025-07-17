Wipro, LTIMindtree Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Q1 Results

Shares of Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. traded lower during early trade on Thursday, ahead of their June quarter results.

Both information technology companies are expected to release their first quarter financials after market close in the evening. The benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.1% while the Nifty IT was down 0.3%.

LTIMindtree stock fell as much as 0.8% to Rs 5,285 apiece on the NSE. The relative strength index was 50. The total traded volume had a turnover of Rs 17.58 crore, as per NSE data.

The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,194.1 crore and revenue of Rs 9,855.4 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 1,416 crore, while margin will be at 3%.