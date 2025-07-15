Wipro Q1 Results Preview: Analysts See Muted Growth, Margin Pressure Likely

Wipro Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Thursday, with analysts expecting subdued performance amid weak client spending and macro uncertainties. The focus will be on its revenue trajectory, margin movement, and Q2 guidance.

Most brokerages expect Wipro to report a sequential decline in revenue and operating performance, in line with the lower end of its earlier guidance of -3.5% to -1.5%. Analysts anticipate a soft quarter, driven by persistent weakness in European markets and limited demand recovery. Price sensitivity from clients, headwinds from vendor consolidation, and ongoing project ramp-downs are also expected to weigh on topline growth.

Guidance for Q2 will be closely watched, with most firms expecting a narrow range of -1.5% to +0.5% sequential revenue growth. Analysts also see potential downside risks to margins due to lower utilisation and limited pricing power in the current environment.