Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tech giant Wipro Ltd. is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 3,249.3 crore and total income of Rs 22,078.3 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post an EBIT of Rs 3,783 crore, with margins likely to be at 4%.

LTIMindtree Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,194.1 crore and revenue of Rs 9,855.4 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its EBIT is expected at Rs 1,416 crore, while margin will be at 3%.

Axis Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 6,375.77 crore, while its revenue is likely to be at Rs 13,970 crore.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: