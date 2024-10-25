Why Dixon Technologies Share Price Fell 10% Despite Q2 Results Beating Estimates

Dixon Technologies was down 10% in trade today after its second-quarter results showed margins were impacted due to higher share of mobile business — low margin business — in total revenues. The Ebitda margin came in at 3.6% which was lower by 40 basis points versus last year’s margin at 4%.

Dixon reported strong revenue growth of 133% at Rs 11,534 crore with Ebitda growing more than 100% as well. The company also had a one-time positive impact in consolidated profit.

Lets dive deep into the key segments that led to this beat and commentary going forward by the management.