Dixon Tech Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over 3.5 Times, Revenue More Than Doubles

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.'s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September jumped over 3.5 times, as per the financial results declared by the company on Thursday.

Dixon Tech clocked a net profit of Rs 412 crore, which is 265% higher as compared to Rs 113 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 11,534 crore, as it accelerated by 133% as against Rs 4,943 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation in the July-September period came in at Rs 426 crore, marking a jump of 114% from Rs 199 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The Ebitda margin, however, declined to 3.7% from 4% in the year-ago period.