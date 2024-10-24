Dixon Tech Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over 3.5 Times, Revenue More Than Doubles
Dixon Technologies recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 412 crore in the quarter ending September, up from Rs 113 crore in the same quarter last year, due to increased operational activity.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.'s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September jumped over 3.5 times, as per the financial results declared by the company on Thursday.
The revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 11,534 crore, as it accelerated by 133% as against Rs 4,943 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation in the July-September period came in at Rs 426 crore, marking a jump of 114% from Rs 199 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The Ebitda margin, however, declined to 3.7% from 4% in the year-ago period.
H1FY25 Performance
Dixon Tech's net profit, apart from rising sharply during the second quarter, has also risen by nearly threefold in the first half of fiscal 2025.
In the April-September period, the company's net profit came in at Rs 708.6 crore, as compared to Rs 238.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
The revenue from operations has more than doubled to Rs 18,113 crore in the first half of this fiscal, as compared to Rs 8,214 crore in the same period of fiscal 2024.
The financial results were declared by Dixon Tech after the market hours. The company's shares closed 1.5% lower at Rs 15,055.3 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock is up 129% on a year-to-date basis and by 176.4% over the past 12 months.
Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 16 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six suggest a 'hold', and 10 recommend a 'sell'. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 18.9%.