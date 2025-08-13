Who Will Be The Next US Fed Chairman? Trump Considers 11 Candidates To Replace Powell In May 2026

US President Donald Trump is considering 11 candidates to replace the current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in May 2026, including three that have not previously been publicly named, according to a report by CNBC. The new names includes Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock.

Trump has been a vocal critic of the current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for not initiating interest rate cuts at a time when most of the global central banks had kicked off the monetary policy easing cycles.