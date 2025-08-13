Who Will Be The Next US Fed Chairman? Trump Considers 11 Candidates To Replace Powell In May 2026
US President Donald Trump is considering 11 candidates to replace the current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in May 2026, including three that have not previously been publicly named, according to a report by CNBC. The new names includes Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock.
Trump has been a vocal critic of the current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for not initiating interest rate cuts at a time when most of the global central banks had kicked off the monetary policy easing cycles.
The new candidates for the US Fed chairman now join a list of eight other candidates who are under consideration, including Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Fed Governor Chris Waller, and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson.
According to CNBC, the candidates for Fed chair include Marc Summerlin, an economic advisor in the Bush Administration, Dallas US Fed President Lorie Logan and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.
Trump told CNBC that Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh were among those on his list. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will interview all of the candidates, review the list and pass on a final list to the president for his decision.