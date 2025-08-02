Trump Says Powell ‘Should Resign’ Like Fed Governor Kugler

President Donald Trump said Jerome Powell should follow in the footsteps of Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler and resign from the central bank, ratcheting up his feud with the central bank chair.

“‘Too Late’ Powell should resign, just like Adriana Kugler, a Biden Appointee, resigned. She knew he was doing the wrong thing on Interest Rates. He should resign, also,” Trump said on social media.

The Fed announced Friday that Kugler will step down from her position on its board, handing Trump an opportunity to install a policymaker who aligns with his demands for lower interest rates. Kugler’s governor term was not set to expire until January 2026.

Trump told reporters Friday that he is “very happy” to have an open spot on the Fed board and that he believed Kugler decided to step down because “she disagreed” with Powell on rate-setting policy. Kugler’s public positions on borrowing costs have closely aligned with Powell.

The post calling for the chair’s resignation was just the latest in an escalating series of attacks on Powell throughout the day following a decision by Fed officials to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

On Friday morning, Trump demanded Powell “substantially lower interest rates,” adding that “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” In a subsequent post, following a weak July jobs report, Trump said he was directing his team to fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and that “Powell should also be put ‘out to pasture.’”