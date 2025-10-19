When Is Muhurat Trading — Monday Or Tuesday? Find Out Timings For NSE, BSE's Special Trade Session

As the festival season began Saturday, stock market participants have grown eager for the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.'s annual special trading session, Muhurat Trading. However, there is confusion as Diwali is on Monday, but the exchanges are set to conduct the one-hour special trading session on Tuesday.

On Oct 21, Tuesday, stock exchanges will be closed for the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Puja. But it will hold the auspicious trade session on this day for an hour, both the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd. said. The timing for the session is from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Monday or Oct 20 will be a regular trading day. According to the holiday schedule, the stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in observance of Balipratipada.

Muhurat Trading is a symbolic trade session, which is conducted for an hour on Diwali, the festival of lights. Muhurat means an auspicious time to begin something new. So, the one-hour session is considered a great time for investments and new ventures.

Mayne investors from the northern and western states of India conduct token trades to mark the auspicious beginning of the new year or Samvat in the hope that it will bring prosperity throughout the year. Some traders buy stocks during this one-hour session to keep in their portfolio as a lucky charm.

Often, bullish sentiment prevails during the Muhurat Trading session. In the Diwali Muhurat Trade session of 2024, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from a two–day decline in an annual special trading session for the occasion of Samvat 2081.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.39% or 94.20 points higher at 24,299.55, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.