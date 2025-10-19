Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On Monday, October 20?
On the stock market holiday for Diwali 2025, NSE and BSE will hold a special Muhurat trading session for one hour. Here are all the details.
After much speculation, Hindu scholars and pandits have confirmed that Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year, as the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik falls on this date.
As a result, schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and other public institutions will remain closed on October 20 in most parts of India. However, some states have scheduled the official Diwali holiday for October 21.
In Maharashtra, schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali. This also means that the Mumbai-based Indian stock exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will observe a holiday on October 21 and not on October 20.
“Oct. 21, Tuesday, shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day,” the NSE noted in its holiday calendar.
Additionally, a trading holiday has been declared on October 22 on account of Balipratipada. The festival is celebrated to honour the return of King Bali to Earth. It’s a public holiday in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka. These back-to-back holidays will result in an extended festive break for stock markets in India.
Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing
According to a circular issued by the BSE and NSE, the Muhurat trading session this year will take place on October 21 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. This special, one-hour trading window is held to mark Diwali and the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Vikram Samvat 2082.
Last year, the session was held on November 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Muhurat trading is considered auspicious by investors and traders.
ALSO READ
When Is Muhurat Trading — Monday Or Tuesday? Check Timings For NSE, BSE's Special Trading Hour
Full List Of Stock Market Trading Holidays In 2025
Feb. 26 (Wednesday) – Mahashivratri
March 14 (Friday) – Holi
March 31 (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday
May 1 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day
Aug. 15 (Friday) – Independence Day / Parsi New Year
Aug. 27 (Wednesday) – Shri Ganesh Chaturthi
Oct. 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
Oct. 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 (Wednesday) – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji)
Dec. 25 (Thursday) – Christmas
Regular Stock Market Timings
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.
However, the stock exchanges may close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The stock exchanges may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when they deem fit and necessary.