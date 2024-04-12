Vodafone Idea Passes Resolution To File RHP For Rs 18,000-Crore FPO
The board will meet on Friday to approve price band and discount.
Vodafone Idea Ltd. has passed resolution for approving, adopting and filing of the red herring prospectus dated April 11 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, in connection with the further public offering of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.
At its meeting on April 11, the board at inter-alia passed resolutions for the following:
Approving the bid/offer opening date to be April 18.
Approving the bid/offer closing date to be April 22.
Approving the anchor investor bid/offer period to be April 16.
NDTV Profit previously reported that the company is planning to launch a follow-on public offering next week to raise as much as Rs 20,000 crore, according to people aware of the development.
The cash-strapped telecom operator has finalised anchor investors, the people said without providing the further details regarding the anchor investors. The investors likely involve private equity funds. The Aditya Birla Group’s telecom operator is planning to use the funds raised through FPOs largely for infrastructure investments, the people added.
The capital raising committee is scheduled to be held on Friday to consider and approve, among other things, the price band and discount, if any, as permitted under the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the filing added.