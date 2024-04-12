Vodafone Idea Passes Resolution To File RHP For Rs 18,000-Crore FPO

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has passed resolution for approving, adopting and filing of the red herring prospectus dated April 11 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, in connection with the further public offering of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore, according to an exchange filing.

At its meeting on April 11, the board at inter-alia passed resolutions for the following: