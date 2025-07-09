Value Vs Momentum Investing: THIS Market Veteran Prefers One Over The Other — Here's Why

The Indian stock market remains range-bound even as investors remain cautiously optimistic amid developments related to the India-US trade deal agreement. D-Street experts say the lack of a formal confirmation has restrained fresh buying activity. However, domestic asset management companies are adopting momentum investing in the current scenario.

Notably, momentum investing thrives in volatile markets but requires agility and risk management to navigate potential pitfalls. The strategy involves purchasing an asset which has experienced a notable price or volume movement. How should investors play this cautiously amid volatility?

Speaking to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, July 9, market veteran S Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, believes that value investing in the domestic market will not work amid trade deal jitters and the first quarter earnings results. Naren claims that the Indian stock market is a 'long bull market' and investors lose patience when they don't receive decent returns on equities.