Jane Street To Employees On SEBI's Interim Ban Order: 'Discussion Requests Rebuffed'

Jane Street told its employees that its attempts to engage with SEBI and exchanges since February were “consistently rebuffed,” after the regulator barred the firm from Indian markets, according to an internal communication sent over the weekend viewed by NDTV Profit.

In an internal note sent over the weekend, the firm said it had made multiple requests to discuss the regulator’s concerns but received no response before SEBI issued its interim order. “We are beyond disappointed that they chose instead to release a report claiming that we ignored those concerns,” the firm said.

Jane Street added that it will pursue all legal options, including a possible settlement under SEBI’s consent framework.