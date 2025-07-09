India To Outperform Asian Economies In Private Capex On Recent Policy Reforms, Says Chetan Ahya

India is poised to outperform Asian economies in private capital expenditure, driven by recent policy reforms, according to Chetan Ahya, managing director and chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley. He added that India's relatively lower exposure to global trade could also help shield its economy from external shocks.

India's monetary policy was on the right track, Ahya further said. He lauded the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in contrast to Morgan Stanley's expectations. More rate cuts were expected, he said in an interview to NDTV Profit.

The RBI reduced the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% in its June policy meeting and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'.

The RBI could go for another 25 bps rate cut in the current cycle if the US Federal Reserve gives dovish cues, Enam Holdings Investment Director Sridhar Sivaram said last Thursday. He sees India's inflation to range at 2.5–2.75% in the second and third quarters.