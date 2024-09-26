NDTV ProfitMarketsUS Stocks Today: S&P 500 Hits Record High After Strong GDP Data
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stocks Today: S&P 500 Hits Record High After Strong GDP Data

The S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 5,767, a new high. Seven of the eleven sectoral indices were trading in green.

26 Sep 2024, 07:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The S&amp;P 500 advanced 0.65% to 5,760, a new high. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@robbmiller?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Robb Miller</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/wall-street?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
The S&P 500 advanced 0.65% to 5,760, a new high. (Source: Robb Miller on Unsplash)

US stocks opened higher on Thursday after the world's largest economy grew at 3% annualised pace in the June quarter and weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, pointing to a steady labour market.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 200 points, or 0.7%, to 42,195, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% to 18,327.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 5,767, a new high. Seven of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in green, with information technology, industrials and telecom seeing gains. While energy and real estate led declines.

Among major companies, shares of Micron Technologies Inc. surged 18% after issuing strong earnings guidance for the current quarter. Accenture Plc stock gained over 5% after fourth quarter profit beat estimates. The company has projected 3-6% revenue growth for next year.

Oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips dropped 2%.

ALSO READ

Nifty Posts Record Closing High For Fifth Session, M&M, Maruti Suzuki Rise: Market Wrap 
Opinion
Nifty Posts Record Closing High For Fifth Session, M&M, Maruti Suzuki Rise: Market Wrap 
Read More

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond was flat at 3.77%.

The US dollar wavered against major currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Index was down 0.4% at 1,221.04.

Spot gold prices gained 1% to $2,685.58 an ounce, a new record.

International benchmark Brent oil dropped nearly 4% to $70.72 per barrel.

ALSO READ

US Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Revised Higher In Annual Update
Opinion
US Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Revised Higher In Annual Update
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT