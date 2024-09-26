US Stocks Today: S&P 500 Hits Record High After Strong GDP Data

US stocks opened higher on Thursday after the world's largest economy grew at 3% annualised pace in the June quarter and weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, pointing to a steady labour market.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 200 points, or 0.7%, to 42,195, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% to 18,327.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 5,767, a new high. Seven of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in green, with information technology, industrials and telecom seeing gains. While energy and real estate led declines.

Among major companies, shares of Micron Technologies Inc. surged 18% after issuing strong earnings guidance for the current quarter. Accenture Plc stock gained over 5% after fourth quarter profit beat estimates. The company has projected 3-6% revenue growth for next year.

Oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips dropped 2%.