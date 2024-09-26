US Jobless Claims Dip To Four-Month Low, Defying Hiring Slowdown

The four-week moving average, a metric that helps smooth out volatility in the data, fell to 224,750, the lowest since June.

Jobless claims have stayed low in recent months despite a rise in the unemployment rate and slowdown in the pace of job creation. Economists say that’s because workers eligible for such benefits have not been losing their jobs.

Though weekly filings remain low, multiple large companies have announced or implemented plans this month to scale back their workforces. Paramount Global carried out a second round of layoffs Tuesday. General Motors Co. announced last week that it would temporarily lay off two-thirds of the workers at an assembly plant in Kansas until mid-2025.

If layoffs increase in the coming months and more Americans find themselves unemployed, Federal Reserve officials would likely consider reducing interest rates faster than they currently envision.

Initial claims, before adjustment for seasonal factors, fell by 5,957 to 180,878. Texas and New York registered the biggest declines.