Accenture Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates; Forecasts 2025 Revenue Increase Of 3-6%

Accenture Plc said on Thursday that it forecasts 3-6% growth in its revenue in local currency terms during fiscal 2025. The company also had earnings per share in the range of $12.55 to $12.91 during the period, according to a statement.

The information technology company expects its earnings per share in the range of $12.55-12.91 in 2025, an increase of 10-13% from 2024, it said. excluding items, the company expects an increase of 5-8% in its earnings per share.

"The company assumes that the foreign exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be approximately positive 1.5% compared with fiscal 2024," it said in a media statement.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Dublin-based company expects its revenue to be in the range of $16.85-$17.45 billion, an increase of 2-6% in local currency, it added.

Accenture's fiscal 2024 performance saw $81 billion in new bookings, with 125 client deals exceeding $100 million, its Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said in a statement, "We've secured 310 major clients and achieved $3 billion in generative AI bookings."