Accenture Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates; Forecasts 2025 Revenue Increase Of 3-6%
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Accenture expects its revenue to be in the range of $16.85-$17.45 billion, an increase of 2-6% in local currency terms.
Accenture Plc said on Thursday that it forecasts 3-6% growth in its revenue in local currency terms during fiscal 2025. The company also had earnings per share in the range of $12.55 to $12.91 during the period, according to a statement.
The information technology company expects its earnings per share in the range of $12.55-12.91 in 2025, an increase of 10-13% from 2024, it said. excluding items, the company expects an increase of 5-8% in its earnings per share.
"The company assumes that the foreign exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be approximately positive 1.5% compared with fiscal 2024," it said in a media statement.
Accenture's fiscal 2024 performance saw $81 billion in new bookings, with 125 client deals exceeding $100 million, its Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said in a statement, "We've secured 310 major clients and achieved $3 billion in generative AI bookings."
The Q4 Picture
Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.66 during the fourth quarter, an increase of 24% from the year-ago period. Excluding items, it reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the period, an increase of 3% year-on-year.
The company's revenue in the fourth quarter rose 3% in dollar terms and 5% in local currency terms to $16.4 billion. Its new bookings, which indicate the value of customer contracts with spending commitments, totalled $20.1 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 21% in dollar terms and 24% in local currency terms over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Besides, the company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share and approved $4 billion in additional share repurchase.