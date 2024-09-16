US Stocks Open Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision; Dow Hits Record, Apple Declines

US stocks opened lower on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting, while Apple Inc. declined nearly 4% after analysts projected softer demand for its new iPhone 16 Pro models than the prior year.

The S&P 500 opened 0.2% lower at 5,615.21, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite started 0.6% down at 17,573.7.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all time high of 41,733.97 after soaring 0.8% intraday.

Eight of of 11 S&P 500 sectors gained, although rate-sensitive tech stocks declined 1.4%, while banks rose 0.9%.