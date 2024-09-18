US Fed Meeting Live: Stocks, Treasuries Edge Higher Ahead Of FOMC Decision

US hiring fell short of forecasts in August after July’s payroll number was revised down, a development likely to fuel ongoing debate over how much the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 following downward revisions to the prior two months, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, the first decline in five months, reflecting a reversal in temporary layoffs. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%.