US Fed Meeting Live: Stocks, Treasuries Edge Higher Ahead Of FOMC Decision
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce the interest rate decision of the FOMC at around 11.00 p.m. IST today. Catch all the latest updates on Fed, US stock market and reactions.
US Market Open: Stocks, Treasuries Gain
US stocks opened higher ahead of the FOMC decisions.
S&P 500 opens 0.1% higher
Nasdaq 100 up 0.3%
10-year Treasury yield rises 3 bps to 3.68%
Spot gold rises 0.3% to $2,576.95
Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rises 0.3%
Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index falls 0.2%
Bitcoin falls 0.4% To $59,921.75
Market Action: Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of Fed Decision
The international benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.7% to $73.22 per barrel at 7:00 p.m. India time. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, was was also down 0.7% at $69.50.
Market Action: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Futures In Green
S&P 500 up 0.14% at 5,642.9
Dow Jones up 0.08% at 41,621.60
Nasdaq 100 up 0.25% at 19,482.7
US Fed Rate Decision: Latest Jobs Data
US hiring fell short of forecasts in August after July’s payroll number was revised down, a development likely to fuel ongoing debate over how much the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 following downward revisions to the prior two months, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.
The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, the first decline in five months, reflecting a reversal in temporary layoffs. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%.
US Fed Rate Decision: Latest US Retail Sales Reading
Just ahead of the Fed meeting, US retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, pointing to healthy consumer demand that continues to underpin the economy. The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, increased 0.1% in August after an upwardly revised 1.1% gain, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. Excluding autos and gasoline stations, sales advanced for fourth month.
The figures indicate resilient household demand midway through the third quarter even as hiring and wage growth show signs of moderating. For Federal Reserve policymakers, the data also illustrate an economy on solid footing.
US Fed Rate Decision: Latest US GDP Data
The US gross domestic product grew at a 3% annualised rate in the second quarter ending June, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate. That was an upward revision from the 2.8% rate reported last month, and higher than the 1.4% rise seen in the first quarter.
US Fed Rate Decision: Latest Inflation Reading
The US core consumer prices experienced an unexpected uptick in August, primarily driven by a significant increase in housing costs. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from July and 3.2% from the previous year, according to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
The overall inflation rate also increased by 0.2% from the previous month and 2.5% from August last year, partly offset by lower gasoline prices.
Economists tracked by Bloomberg had anticipated a 0.2% increase in both the consumer price index and the core gauge for August.
US Federal Reserve Decision Today
The meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve, which began on Tuesday, will conclude today, and some big announcements are expected with regards to monetary policy.
The current meeting will be the sixth this year and the last before the upcoming US presidential election. During the last FOMC meeting held in July, Powell had opted to maintain the status quo. The US Fed Reserve had kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%.
Most analysts are split between anticipations of a 50 or a 25 basis points cut, with more tilting toward the former.